Polkadot (DOT) Reaches Market Cap of $36.96 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion and approximately $3.05 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkadot has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $39.43 or 0.00071482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.66 or 0.00581256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00246465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004019 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.65 or 0.01212025 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00034021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.19 or 0.00883115 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,072,841,403 coins and its circulating supply is 937,317,289 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

