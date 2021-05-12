PolkaFoundry Hits 24 Hour Volume of $292,751.00 (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $19.73 million and approximately $292,751.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00002366 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,282,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

