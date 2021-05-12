Polkalokr Price Tops $0.47 on Major Exchanges (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. Polkalokr has a market cap of $4.99 million and $518,403.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000924 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00071292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.28 or 0.00529622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.00 or 0.00257638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.12 or 0.01255039 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00034545 BTC.

About Polkalokr

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,627,891 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

