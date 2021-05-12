Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Tops $1.18 on Exchanges

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $27.08 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002179 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00084001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.63 or 0.01045735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00070018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00111064 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00061294 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

