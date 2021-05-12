Polkastarter (POLS) Achieves Market Cap of $197.21 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for about $2.96 or 0.00005664 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $197.21 million and $52.06 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00084316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $561.06 or 0.01073480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00114222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.09 or 0.10199991 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,613,500 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

