PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.87. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 115,021 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $289.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.54.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
