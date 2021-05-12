Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Pool worth $47,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.22, for a total transaction of $4,352,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,620 shares in the company, valued at $30,735,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,606 shares of company stock worth $16,841,614. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $5.42 on Wednesday, reaching $433.45. The stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,920. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.12. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $212.63 and a 12-month high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.57.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.