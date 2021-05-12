Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.57.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $438.87 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.63 and a fifty-two week high of $449.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.26 and a 200-day moving average of $359.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.22, for a total value of $4,352,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,620 shares in the company, valued at $30,735,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,606 shares of company stock valued at $16,841,614 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.