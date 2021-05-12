Poolz Finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.04 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $8.82 or 0.00017473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $13.96 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00073425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.24 or 0.00547454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00212608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003943 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.12 or 0.01159606 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00035298 BTC.

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

