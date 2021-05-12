Populous Price Hits $3.82 (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Populous coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.82 or 0.00007550 BTC on exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $203.68 million and $8.79 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00086293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $588.07 or 0.01160853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00067435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00113818 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,149.23 or 0.10164538 BTC.

Populous Profile

PPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

