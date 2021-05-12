Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $79 million-$81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.34 million.

NASDAQ POSH traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $43.78. 2,291,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,516. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Poshmark from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poshmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.38.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $492,688.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,688.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $912,740.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

