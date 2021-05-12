Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Post worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after buying an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Post by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,101,000 after buying an additional 772,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,717,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Post by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Post by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

POST opened at $116.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3,874.71 and a beta of 0.71. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

