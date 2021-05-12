PotCoin Price Tops $0.0302 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $33,458.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,557.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,993.73 or 0.07598750 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.09 or 0.02616338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $338.56 or 0.00644171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00182319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.66 or 0.00807986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.63 or 0.00653815 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.60 or 0.00632820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007427 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,164,627 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

