Power Co. of Canada (POW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.85 per share for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$37.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$18.79 and a 1 year high of C$37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90.

POW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.57.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

