Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Analysts at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Aegis’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.21% from the company’s current price.

Shares of PW stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,863. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Get Power REIT alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Power REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $964,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Power REIT during the first quarter valued at $1,335,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Power REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $2,233,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Power REIT by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 111,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 91,875 shares in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.