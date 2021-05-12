Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) PT Raised to $42.00

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 326.40% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Powered Brands stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,153. Powered Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POW. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at $526,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $728,000.

Powered Brands focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

