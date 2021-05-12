Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Prairie Mining Limited (LON:PDZ) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.10 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.10 ($0.17). Approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 146,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.20. The firm has a market cap of £29.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59.

About Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ)

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft coking coal mine in the Lublin Coal Basin, as well as Debiensko hard coking coal mine in Upper Silesia.

