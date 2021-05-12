PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Trading 1.8% Higher

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.25. 24,252 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 14,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $14.75 to $15.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

