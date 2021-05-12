Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) Trading Down 6.8%

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED)’s share price dropped 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 44,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 144,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Predictive Technology Group had a negative net margin of 438.89% and a negative return on equity of 135.21%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Predictive Technology Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Predictive Technology Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRED)

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). It operates in two segments, Human Cellular and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps); and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

