Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) Trading Down 6.8%

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED)’s share price dropped 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 44,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 144,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Predictive Technology Group had a negative net margin of 438.89% and a negative return on equity of 135.21%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Predictive Technology Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). It operates in two segments, Human Cellular and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps); and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

