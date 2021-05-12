Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Preferred Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend payment by 16.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of APTS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 502,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $463.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.08.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.
