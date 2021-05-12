Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Preferred Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend payment by 16.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of APTS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 502,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $463.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

