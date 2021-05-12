Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $43.68. Approximately 5,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 222,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.18.

PRLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prelude Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $408,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,493 shares of company stock worth $2,552,686 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 765.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

