Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $95.83

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.83 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 99.90 ($1.31). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 99.80 ($1.30), with a volume of 2,263,604 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The company has a market capitalization of £853.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09.

About Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

