Primas (PST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Primas has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $10.88 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primas has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.33 or 0.00649574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.