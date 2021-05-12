Primecoin (XPM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $162,888.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.80 million and $162,888.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,187,221 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

