Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

