Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $479,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 70,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,728,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

