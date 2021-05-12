Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 4,280 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $78.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,998,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average is $74.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.