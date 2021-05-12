Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $410.84. 368,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,612. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $411.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

