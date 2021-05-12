ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.05 ($21.24).

Shares of PSM opened at €17.14 ($20.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is €17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.16. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a fifty-two week high of €18.84 ($22.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

