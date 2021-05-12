Provident Financial’s (PFG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Provident Financial to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 274.80 ($3.59).

PFG stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 241.60 ($3.16). 897,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,926. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 234.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 263.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £612.74 million and a PE ratio of 16.78. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of GBX 140.70 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32).

In other news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12), for a total value of £38,684.54 ($50,541.60).

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

