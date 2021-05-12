Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Purchases £175.56 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick purchased 11 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) per share, for a total transaction of £175.56 ($229.37).

Mark FitzPatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prudential alerts:

On Thursday, April 8th, Mark FitzPatrick acquired 13 shares of Prudential stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, for a total transaction of £200.85 ($262.41).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,525.50 ($19.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.90 billion and a PE ratio of 25.89. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,545.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,373.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,563.91 ($20.43).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.