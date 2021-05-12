PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $409.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will post sales of $409.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $402.60 million and the highest is $417.80 million. PTC posted sales of $351.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

PTC stock opened at $130.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC has a twelve month low of $60.98 and a twelve month high of $149.50.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 141.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at $593,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PTC by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in PTC by 530.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,029,000 after acquiring an additional 110,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

