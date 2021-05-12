Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $102.50 and last traded at $107.30. 15,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 507% from the average session volume of 2,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.30.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

