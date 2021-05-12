Public Mint (MINT) Price Hits $0.68

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001210 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $11.89 million and approximately $162,543.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00074667 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

