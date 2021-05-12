pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Trading Up 16.2% This Week

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $149,923.53 and $2,874.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be bought for about $15.89 or 0.00031847 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00087707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00019274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.22 or 0.01199206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00068050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00115074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00061216 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

pulltherug.finance (CRYPTO:RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

