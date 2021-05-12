Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Market Cap Tops $10.16 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $10.16 million and $19,652.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.97 or 0.00605680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00072509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.36 or 0.00236183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.39 or 0.01260556 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $494.03 or 0.00994185 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

