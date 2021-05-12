Pundi X (NPXS) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00087428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.12 or 0.01125585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00069443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00115226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00061920 BTC.

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

