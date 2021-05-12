Pundi X[new] Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46.98 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $707.25 million and $46.98 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.74 or 0.00005041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

