Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) were down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 246,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 722,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBT. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension.

