Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Purple Innovation to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Purple Innovation has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Purple Innovation to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRPL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.