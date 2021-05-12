PutinCoin Hits Market Cap of $468,824.79 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $468,824.79 and $66.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,432.88 or 1.00109231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00011057 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.49 or 0.00222607 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001816 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

