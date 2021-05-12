PVH (NYSE:PVH) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at OTR Global

Equities research analysts at OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

PVH stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.68. 4,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,222. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. PVH has a 1-year low of $36.34 and a 1-year high of $121.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,658,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 178.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

