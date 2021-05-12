PYRO Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.00 (PYRO)

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded 68.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One PYRO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PYRO Network has traded 62.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PYRO Network has a market capitalization of $442,471.27 and $5.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00072539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.86 or 0.00534138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.55 or 0.00249898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $675.78 or 0.01236763 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00034847 BTC.

PYRO Network Coin Profile

PYRO Network’s total supply is 814,589,803 coins and its circulating supply is 809,576,691 coins. PYRO Network’s official message board is medium.com/@pyronetwork . The Reddit community for PYRO Network is https://reddit.com/r/pyronetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PYRO Network is pyro.network . PYRO Network’s official Twitter account is @PYRODOTNETWORK and its Facebook page is accessible here

PYRO Network Coin Trading

