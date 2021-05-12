Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Custom Truck One Source Issued By Colliers Securities (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) – Colliers Securities lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
CTOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
Custom Truck One Source Company Profile
Nesco Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty equipment rental solutions. It operates through the Equipment Rental and Sales (ERS); and Parts, Tools, and Accessories (PTA) segments. The ERS segment offers specialty equipment rental solutions to customers including electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.
