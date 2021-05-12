Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Custom Truck One Source Issued By Colliers Securities (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) – Colliers Securities lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

CTOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty equipment rental solutions. It operates through the Equipment Rental and Sales (ERS); and Parts, Tools, and Accessories (PTA) segments. The ERS segment offers specialty equipment rental solutions to customers including electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.