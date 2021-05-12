Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for ITT Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ITT in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ITT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ITT. UBS Group lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NYSE:ITT opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. ITT has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ITT’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ITT by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in ITT by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in ITT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ITT by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.