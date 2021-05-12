Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Issued By BWS Financial

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Verso in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. BWS Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Verso’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE VRS opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.89. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Verso by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Verso by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verso in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Verso by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Verso in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -210.53%.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

