Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $440.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 108,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.