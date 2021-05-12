Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Issued By Truist Securiti

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Angi in a research report issued on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Angi’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANGI. BTIG Research cut Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,316.32 and a beta of 1.88. Angi has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 291,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,716.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

