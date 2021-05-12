Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

BIP stock opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $55.54. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,085.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

