Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

Shares of ELAN opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.56. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

